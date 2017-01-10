Chandigarh: Retired govt employee shares ATM PIN with caller, loses more than Rs 93,000

IN ANOTHER case of cyber crime, a retired government official fell prey to a conman posing as a bank official who duped him of more than Rs 93,000. The Kharar police has registered a case in this connection.

The Investigation Officer (IO), Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh, told Chandigarh Newsline that the complaint was lodged by Kharar resident B B Mittal at the state cyber cell in Phase 4 on October 5 last year.

In his complaint, Mittal said that a man, who introduced himself as Rahul and a technical support official of a private bank, started calling his wife on her mobile number in September last year and got his mobile number from her. The accused called him and told him that his debit card had been blocked and he needed the first four digits of his debit card number.

According to the IO, after taking the first four digits of the debit card, the accused then asked for the PIN number of the debit card from Mittal and then withdrew money from his account through 18 transactions between September and October.

“After providing the PIN number, Mittal received a message from the bank that Rs 93,800 was withdrawn from his account. He spoke to his son and went to the bank to inquire about the withdrawal,” added the IO.

After reaching the bank, the officials told Mittal and his son that they did not make any call to them. Sensing the fraud, Mittal first went to the Chandigarh State Cyber Cell in Sector 17 and then Punjab State Cyber Cell in Phase 4. He lodged a complaint with the cyber cell authorities who, after conducting the inquiry, directed the local police to register a case.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered at Kharar (city) police station under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 65 (tampering with computer source documents) of the Information Technology Act on Sunday.