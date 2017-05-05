Chandigarh resident moves HC on stray dogs

(Source: File Photo/Representational) (Source: File Photo/Representational)

AS THE incidents of stray dogs attacking people have increased in the recent past, a local resident has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court to seek action against three senior UT officials for their alleged failure to implement the 2013 Municipal Corporation Scheme for management of stray dogs. The High Court has sought response from the UT Home Secretary, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation and director of Chandigarh health department.

Petitioner Rav Pratap Singh, who is a resident of Sector 15-A, through his counsel Saurab Arora and Sahil Goel has alleged that the officials are not effectively implementing the “Comprehensive Scheme for the Management of Stray Dogs in the Union Territory of Chandigarh”, which was notified in 2013. Singh has appealed to the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the three officials for not following a 2015 court order.

The High Court in a judgment in 2015 had directed the UT Administration and Municipal Corporation to implement the scheme and take all necessary steps suggested by a committee which was then formed on court directions to control the menace of stray dogs. “That the inaction on the part of the respondents is clear from the fact that citizens are constantly under fear… and the petitioner being a resident of the city is approaching this Hon’ble Court seeking implementation of the judgement/order dated 28/04/2015,” noted Singh’s plea.

The scheme for management of stray dogs includes various measures like vaccination and sterilisation of the stray dogs. The High Court has listed the case for hearing on May 12. Dog bite victim seeks relief, court notice to MC A local court on Thursday issued a notice to the municipal corporation on a petition filed by a rickshaw-puller in which a dog-bite victim sought a compensation of Rs 50,000.

The petition was filed by Virender Gupta. The court has asked the MC to file its reply in the next hearing on May 31. The counsel for the petitioner, advocates Dikshit Arora and Gurpreet Saini, said Gupta was unable to ride his rickshaw for the past few days and feed his family. It was stated in the petition that the negligent act of MC has caused mental and physical damage to the petitioner. Gupta (45) was attacked by a rabid dog on April 22 at 5 am when he was sleeping in the corridor of Sector 15 market.

