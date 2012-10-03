Chandigarh register second win in hockey nationals

A day after Chandigarh eves scored a 23-0 win over Assam in their first league match,the girls scored an emphatic 9-0 win over Kerela in their Pool C encounter on the second day of the Second Hockey India Junior Women National Championship being played at Sonepat on Tuesday.

Haryana scored a 23-0 win over Goa in their Pool E league match to enter the quarter-finals of the championship. Navneet Kaur scored nine goals for the winning team. Navneet,who had scored six goals against Maharashtra in Haryana’s first match in the tournament,played an important role in her team’s victory at Motilal Nehru School of Sports,Rai. Other goal scorers for Haryana included Navjot Kaur (4),Malkit Kaur ( 2),Jyoti Gupta (2),Jaswinder Kaur (2),Reena Rani (1),Manjit Kaur (1),Sandeep Kaur (1) and Bharti (1).

Defending champion,Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy pulled off a fine 12-1 victory over Mizoram in their opening Pool A league match. Ramngaihzuali Ralte and Reena Katariya topped the score list with three goals apiece followed by Priyanka Wankhede (2),Reena Rathore (1),Reena Khokhar (1) and Shivani Singh (1) for MPHA. Julie M S Tluangi ensured that Mizoram would not remain goal-less. Punjab registered their second win in Pool G when they beat Bengal 18-0 with Gurjit Kaur topping the score list with six goals,followed by Anu Bala (5),Kulwinder Kaur (2),Navjot Kaur (2),Ranjana (2) and Navjeet Kaur (1). In another match of the same pool,SAI Bhopal outclassed Uttarakhand 11-0.

