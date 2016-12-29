Chandigarh: Red Cross to provide meals at Rs 10 to needy, daily wagers

The Red Cross, Chandigarh, would provide meals for Rs 10 to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and daily wagers in the city. Officials said the facility is likely to be started from the first week of January. The Red Cross officials said under the service, “Food for the need”, meals would be provided to people at various places in the city. “We are starting this service so that no one remains without food in the city. We have identified some locations in the city where at least two meals would be provided to the needy,” said a Red Cross official.

A senior official added that the service is likely to get started from January 2 and one meal would be provided for Rs 10. “It is likely to be inaugurated by the UT administrator,” he said. Providing details about the service, the official said vehicles would visit several places during the day to provide food. “We have identified places like Labour Chowk, Sector 26 market and others for the service,” he said.

The official said initially the service would be provided in Chandigarh and later would be extended to the Tricity. He said HPCL has given vehicles to be used for the service. The Red Cross officials further said there are around few thousand people belonging to the EWS and also daily wagers, including rickshaw pullers. “The food would be prepared in the Red Cross building in Chandigarh and then it will be send out to various areas. Everything is ready now to start the facility,” said the official.