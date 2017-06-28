Recruitment drive for women constables: 48,000 apply for 260 posts

NEARLY 48,000 have applied for 260 posts of women constables in the Chandigarh police. The recruitment process for the women constables will begin on July 3 and the Chandigarh police have made all necessary arrangements for the drive. The police department had recently decided to not conduct dope tests for women applicants. Sources in the police recruitment board informed that though no segregated record was prepared mentioning the educational qualification of the women candidates, some of the participants are PhD scholars.

The applications from the women were received particularly from northern states including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Although the minimum qualification for the posts of constables is Class XII passed, most of the applicants are postgraduates and some even PhD scholars. Meanwhile, for curbing any possibility of impersonation and other tactics during the recruitment, authorities have decided to use biometric technique for giving the entry to candidates for appearing in different tests.

The Chandigarh police had invited applications for the posts of 520 police constables dividing into the equal numbers including 260 for males and 260 for women constables. For male constables, around 1,68 lakh applications were received. The physical tests for the men candidates was completed on June 21.

SP (operations) Ravi Kumar Singh said thumb impressions of all candidates who clear physical tests would be taken and they would be allowed to appear in written test and interview on the basis of thumb impressions.

