Chandigarh records season’s coldest night at 9.6 degrees celsius

THE CITY Beautiful recorded the season’s coldest night on Sunday, said the weather department on Monday. The temperature was 9.6 degree Celsius. According to the Met department, the night temperature is expected to decrease further in Chandigarh. On Monday, according to the weather department, the day temperature was 22.8 degree Celsius and night temperature 9.6 degree Celsius. Compared to Sunday, both the day and night temperatures recorded a dip of one degree Celsius.

A weather department official said on Monday that for the next few days, the weather is expected to remain clear. There has been a change in the condition due to a western disturbance recently, which resulted in rain in parts of Punjab and Haryana and also improved visibility in Chandigarh.

According to the 24-hour data provided by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee on Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city recorded on Saturday was between “moderate and poor category”. At the Sector 17 area monitoring station, the AQI was 243 (poor) on Saturday while at Village Kaimbwala station, AQI was 163. At IMTECH station, AQI on Saturday was 150.

