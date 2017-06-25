Chandigarh records first swine flu case this season

On Saturday, after the health department received information about the case, sources said the health team visited the area and screened the family members as well. On Saturday, after the health department received information about the case, sources said the health team visited the area and screened the family members as well.

CHANDIGARH HAS recorded the first swine flu case of the season after a one-and-a-half-year-old girl tested positive at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The condition of the baby girl, according to GMCH doctors, is stable.

Sources in the health department told Chandigarh Newsline on Saturday that Ruhi and her parents were living in temporary shanties at Manimajra. The family of the victim, said health officials, recently arrived from Bihar, where the baby girl is suspected to have contracted the disease.

On Saturday, after the health department received information about the case, sources said the health team visited the area and screened the family members as well. “No family member was found to have contracted the virus,” said a health official, adding that the entire area was inspected by the health team.

This is the first swine flue case to be recorded in the city. Earlier, a resident of Panchkula district had died of swine flue. Besides swine flu, health department officials said the city has not recorded any fresh case of dengue or Chikungunya so far. At PGIMER, doctors, however, said that till May, 59 people had tested positive for Chikungunya and eight for dengue. But, health officials said those were “old cases” and no fresh case has been reported.

The testing facility for swine flu is currently available at PGIMER and also at Department of Microbiology at GMCH-32. Dengue-testing facility is available at four major hospitals in the city.

The Chandigarh health department has recently launched a house-to-house inspection across the city to detect mosquito-prone conditions. According to health records, they have screened around 9,000 households so far and 200 notices have been slapped on violators.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App