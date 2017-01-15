Chandigarh real estate firm directed to pay compensation for not allotting villa in time

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a real estate firm to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for causing mental agony and physical harassment to residents of New Delhi. The firm had not allotted a villa booked by the latter on time.

Pronouncing the orders on January 14, the commission also directed Premium Acres Infratech Pvt to hand over the legal physical possession of the unit within four months. The commission also asked the firm to execute the sale deed and get it registered in the name of the complainants — Rohit Wadhawan and Sunita Wadhawan, residents of New Delhi.

The commission directed the complainants to make the payment of sale consideration of the balance amount of Rs 16,66,815 within one month.

The commission also asked the real-estate firm to pay Rs 50,000 as cost of litigation.

Wadhawan stated in the complaint that the builder had launched the project of “TDI City” and he had wanted to buy a villa there. Wadhawan had applied for a villa in the project, and the sale deed was executed on June 25, 2013. The possession of the villa was supposed to be given by June 2015. Wadhawan had made the initial payment of Rs 12,50,000 out of the total sale consideration before the execution of the agreement. It was further stated that after receipt of the payment, the builder never communicated to the complainants regarding the stage of construction work. When Wadhawan inquired about the status of the villa through a telephone call, the builder evaded the queries. When he visited the site recently, it came to light that the basic structure of the concerned building was standing and no other work had been done in the said villa. The builder had no explanation for no progress in construction.

Wadhawan then filed a case in the consumer courts on May 11, last year.

In its reply, the builder said that the consumer complaint was not maintainable as Wadhawan has been unable to deposit the basic sale price of the villa.