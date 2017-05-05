Chandigarh: Public toilets, garbage collection & disposal — problems aplenty

Open urinal pots removed from Rose Garden (Source: Express Photo/Jaipal Singh) Open urinal pots removed from Rose Garden (Source: Express Photo/Jaipal Singh)

Sanitation in Chandigarh has always been a concern for residents. Be it public toilets or garbage collection or disposal — the garbage processing or making the community toilets accessible to people to stop open defecation, the city has been facing problems on all counts. The solid waste management in the city has deteriorated in the past year. Not only did the garbage processing plant shut down for over 15 days, the garbage collection and disposal has always been receiving criticism from all quarters.

Despite several proposals of installation of GPS in garbage collection vehicles and a mobile application to track if garbage was being collected and transported to Dadumajra, nothing was properly implemented. In 2013, the GPS was proposed but after protest by sweepers, it was never implemented. The city generates around 350 tonnes of garbage of which 250 is being processed at the garbage plant.

As far as the public toilets are concerned, it has been years that the civic body has been facing criticism for being unable to maintain its public toilets. There are 295 public toilets of which 255 exist in various markets while construction of 20 is on. The condition of the toilets is pathetic at present. Some are in a really bad condition, while others are either encroached by sweepers or they are non-functional.

At Rose garden, waterless urinals have been installed in the open. People urinating in the open at the Rose Garden has raised eyebrows. However, the urinals were removed on Thursday. D S Sandhu, a former nominated councillor, said: “I have been telling but they are never serious when it comes to maintaining the public toilets.”

The civic body has not been able to manage the garbage processing plant as well. The sole garbage processing plant in Dadumajra was also shut for over 15 days last year and garbage was being dumped in the open. It was only after the intervention of the National Green Tribunal that the plant was reopened. The plant authorities have now entered into a mutual agreement with the MC to terminate the contract as they claimed they were in losses.

Though the then MC commissioner Bhawna Garg had suggested segregation of garbage at the source level in 2015, till now it has not been implemented. In the last house meeting, they decided to introduce coloured bins and segregation at source level. Rs 1.65 crore on quick makeover The civic body has spent Rs 1.4 crore on new hut-shaped toilets and Rs 23 lakh on mobile toilets in a few months ahead of the Swacch survey. As many as 400 hut-shaped relocatable toilets were placed at 24 different locations in the city. When the city was to get open defecation free (ODF) status in September, similar toilets but in the form of mobile vans were stationed at various locations. They were taken on rent and most of them have been sent back by the MC.

The arrangement was done ahead of the ODF status also when similar mobile vans were taken on rent of Rs 1000 per van per day from Delhi. As many as 25 such vans were obtained at a cost of Rs 2 lakh. Chandigarh declared itself an ODF city in September last year. However, certain councillors had pointed out that the teams that came for inspection were misguided as over 30,000 people went out for open defecation and nobody used community toilets.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now