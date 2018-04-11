Chandigarh: Protesting Home Guard jawans dispersed after 24-hour dharna

Haryana Home guards after court arrested by Panchkula police. Haryana Home guards after court arrested by Panchkula police.

Hundreds of Home Guard volunteers working with Haryana police, who sat on dharna at Housing Board light point here after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar refused to meet them at his residence in Sector 3, Chandigarh, on Monday, were picked up forcefully, loaded in Haryana roadways buses and dropped near Sector 6/7 roundabout in Panchkula on Tuesday.

The volunteers were given an ultimatum by Panchkula police to end the strike or they would have to use water cannons and resort to lathi charge to disperse them.

The volunteers, however, were forcing the police to arrest them at Sector 14 police station. Hundreds of volunteers again sat on dharna on Sector 7/8 Road and again police picked them up and took them to Sector 14 police station.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 14 police station, said 215 home guard volunteers were brought to the police station in three roadways buses.

“Later, all were released. We have not lodged any FIR against them. They were adamant to sit on dharna again. We told them to sit at the dharna site near Hafed building in Sector 5,” said Singh.

Anil Kumar, member of All India Home Guard Welfare Association, said they have decided to continue their strike till the time their demands are not fulfilled. “Our demands include 365 days’ work for the home guards and rollback of the decision of terminating the services of around 1,100 volunteers since 2016,” he said.

Commuters have been facing inconveniences for last 24 hours as the volunteers blocked the Sector 7/17 road from the side of Housing Board light point around 5.30pm on Monday. The road was blocked till 5.30pm on Tuesday. The commuters had to adopt alternative routes for entering and exiting Panchkula.

