Chandigarh proposes to supply additional water to Sukhna Lake during winters

In order to save the Sukhna Lake from drying, the Chandigarh administration has proposed that as the demand of water supply comes down during the winters , the left over water could be transferred to the lake in addition to the water from the seven tubewells near the Chandigarh Golf Club.

The proposal came to fore while giving a detailed presentation by Parimal Rai, the adviser to the Chandigarh administrator, during a meeting on the issue on Thursday in the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s committee room.

The meeting was attended by Justices AK Mittal and Ramendra Jain, Haryana Chief Secretary DS Dhesi, other senior officials of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, and senior advocate ML Sareen. However, Punjab Chief Secretary could not attend the meeting because of his busy schedule.

During the meeting, the Haryana government also assured about carrying out a feasibility study for channelising water to Sukhna Lake from Rajipur-Ghaggar choe in Panchkula district. However, the Punjab authorities were of the view that it would not be an easy task to bring water from Siswan Dam for the Sukhna Lake because of the long distance.

The meeting was convened on the earlier high court directions issued on December 9. The case would now come up for hearing on Friday before the division bench comprising Justices AK Mittal and Ramendra Jain.