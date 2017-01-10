Chandigarh poll helpline: Queries about power cuts, low Internet speed

THE ELECTION Commission helpline has been receiving some strange calls about powers cuts and internet problems thereby putting the staff, manning the helpline number round the clock, in a spot.

The election staff has also urged people to call up the helpline only about poll violations.

According to officials deputed at the special helpline for election-related complaints, they received some calls from Mohali and Zirakpur on their toll free number, 1800-180-2051, about power cuts and Internet-related issues.

“We are finding it tough to make people understand that this is an election-related helpline. Once a caller from Zirakpur told me that there was no power in the area and asked me to help him out while another caller asked me how he can rectify an error in his computer and how he can increase his internet speed,” said an official.

Watch what else is making news

Another official said they have brought the matter to the notice of their seniors.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Grievances), who is also the nodal officer of the helpline, said the matter is under her notice and they have urged people to make only election-related calls.

The officials also told Chandigarh Newsline that in the past five days, they have received a total of 59 calls. Out of the total calls received, 57 were resolved and two still pending. The officials said that those two were related to the transfer of officials in Derabassi constituency.

“It is not our domain to transfer any official. We received two complaints from people demanding transfer of two officials. We cannot disclose the names of these officials, but we have forwarded the names to our higher officials,” said an officer.

Besides the helpline number, the EC has also issued a WhatsApp number, 9478894788, for people to send their complaints.