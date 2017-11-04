Chandigarh police week: Cops take out rally for child safety, women empowerment

Women police personnel take part in a rally to spread awareness about women issues and children safety during Chandigarh Police Week celebration at EWS Colony, Dhanas, on Friday. Sahil Walia Women police personnel take part in a rally to spread awareness about women issues and children safety during Chandigarh Police Week celebration at EWS Colony, Dhanas, on Friday. Sahil Walia

The Women and child support unit of Chandigarh Police organised an awareness programme on women issues and child safety under the guidance of SP Ravi Kumar at Sector 17 Plaza on Friday as part of Chandigarh Police Week. DIG Dr O P Mishra was the chief guest and stressed importance on women empowerment and awareness about the rights and laws. “If girls are educated and mentally strong only then they can be strong to fight against the crime and violence against them,” he said.

A self defence demo was displayed by the schoolchildren of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Kaimbwala, and Karsan in which more than 100 of them took part. The students displayed basic self defence skills taught by swayam team of Chandigarh Police. A play, Nari Shakti, was performed by the students of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women on the safety and women empowerment issues. The play was inspired from Sarveshwar Dhyal Saxena’s poem Bhediya (wolf).

Artistes recited poems in form of a skit with acting and drum. Artiste Sangeeta Gupta, talking about the play, said: “Fear, molestation, silence against crime, paternity, dowry and ignorance are the wolf in our society. Only talking over female foeticide and saving of girls slogans would not alone work in changing the society. If we want to change society in real we will have to change mindset of society. We will have to educate daughters and make them bold to break all silence against injustice.”

The women and child support unit organised a rally on women safety at EWS colony, Dhanas, which was flagged off by SP Ravi Kumar (Operations). “The main motive of the rally was to create awareness about women empowerment and their safety. This rally aims at good and friendly police and public relations so that people feel free to reach us in need,” said Ravi Kumar.

