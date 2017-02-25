Chandigarh Police videotape counting of demonetised notes

Demonetised currency notes are being counted at Manimajra police station on Friday. (Source: Express photo) Demonetised currency notes are being counted at Manimajra police station on Friday. (Source: Express photo)

AFTER GETTING the go-ahead from a local court, the Chandigarh Police on Friday started the process of depositing the demonetised currency notes in the Reserve Bank of India through their centralised bank account. The scrapped high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 worth Rs 2.73 crore out of a total of Rs 3.32 crore are lying in the police malkhanas. The police had managed to deposit old currency notes amounting to Rs 59 lakh till December 31 last year.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

DSP (east) Satish Kumar said, “A judicial magistrate first class has allowed us to deposit the demonetised currency notes amounting to Rs 2.35 crore in Reserve Bank of India. The orders were received on February 23. The money will be deposited in RBI on the next working day.”

Sources said some courts had advised the Chandigarh Police to approach the accused persons, whose currency notes were seized, to inform them about depositing their money in RBI due to demonetisation. However, the cops told the courts that in some of the cases, the accused were not traceable.

On Friday, videography of counting the old currency notes in the malkhanas of different police stations was started.

SSP (UT) Eish Singhal said, “The process of counting the demonetised currency notes has started. The entire process is being videotaped for maintaining transparency.”

The Chandigarh Police had calculated that demonetised currency notes worth Rs 3.32 crore were lying in the malkhanas of 16 police stations and it managed to deposit only Rs 59 lakh in the treasury of the Chandigarh Administration before December 31, 2016. Although attempts were made to submit the remaining amount in the treasury, the treasury officials refused to accept it.

The highest number of demonetised currency notes amounting to Rs 2.35 crore are kept in the malkhana of Manimajra police station. The amount was seized along with banned pseudoephedrine capsules from the possession of an owner of a pharmaceutical company. The case dates back to March 2013. Besides, around Rs 5.50 lakh is kept in the malkhana of Sector 34 police station.

The police stations which had successfully managed to deposit demonetised currency notes in the UT treasury before December 31 last year included Sector 19 police station, Maloya police station, Mauli Jagran police station, Sector 31 police station and Sector 3 police station.

Money in malkhanas

About Rs 2.35 crore in the shape of demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 is lying at Manimajra police station. About Rs 33 lakh is lying at Sector 11 police station while around Rs 5.50 lakh is kept in the malkhana of Sector 34 police station.