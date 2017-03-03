Chandigarh: Police use water cannons on guest lecturers

Chandigarh police use water cannons on protesting guest lecturers when they tried to cross the Panchkula and Chandigarh border on Thursday. Express Chandigarh police use water cannons on protesting guest lecturers when they tried to cross the Panchkula and Chandigarh border on Thursday. Express

Chandigarh police resorted to the use of water cannons on the protesting guest lecturers under the aegis of All Haryana Government College (Extension) Lecturer’s Association on Thursday. The protesters tried to march from Panchkula towards Chandigarh. The guest lecturers have been sitting on protest in Panchkula over the past few days. They are seeking fulfillment of their demands including better wages and assured employment for the entire year. At present, the guest lecturers are being paid Rs 250 per session.

The protesters blocked the road from Panchkula leading towards Housing Board lightpoint in Chandigarh, causing inconvenience to the commuters who had to face traffic snarls.

The protesting guest lecturers said while the state government claims to increase their salaries from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, they were not even getting Rs 18,000 till now.