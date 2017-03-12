Chandigarh Police unable to solve 25 per cent of accident cases

UT police has been unable to solve 25 per cent of accidents (both fatal and non-fatal) in the last three years. Of the 1,245 cases which the UT police had registered in the last three years, the police has been unable to solve 300 cases. There are 189 untraced cases as well. On the other hand, the conviction rate of orders pronounced by the district courts, Sector 43, in the last three years is a mere 33 per cent.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, advocate SPS Bhullar said, “In accident cases usually the witness turns hostile as the parties involved in the case reach a compromise. When a man dies in an accident the family has to file an accidental claim case to seek money from the insurance company. So if the witness turns hostile in the criminal case, the accused person (offender) accepts before the accidental claim tribunal that the accident took place due to his negligence and the family gets the claim easily.”

On the police being unable to solve the accidental claim cases, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Eish Singhal said, “The police is able to solve the accident cases where the victim or the public or an eyewitness or bystander notes down the registration number of the offending vehicle.”

The police has registered 1,245 accident cases in years spanning from 2014 to 2016, which includes 307 fatal accident cases while 938 cases are non-fatal.

Moreover, the city has witnessed an increase in the number of fatal accidents from 89 in 2014 to 126 in 2016.

On the increase in the number of accident cases, advocate TTP Singh said, “The city has witnessed an increase in accidents as the need to educate people to drive the vehicles carefully. Moreover, there need to be stringent laws to curb the menace of drunken driving, which is another reason for accidents on city roads.”

The district courts has convicted 99 persons for negligent driving in three years while 294 persons were acquitted. There are 211-odd accidental cases which are still under investigation by the police.

Advocate Ashish Gupta said, “There are CCTV cameras installed on the light points so the people can trace the accident cases which take place on the main road, but no cameras are installed inside sectors due to which solving accidents which take place in these areas is difficult.”