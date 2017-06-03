Chandigarh Police to hold physical test again for those who missed it

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, SP (Operations) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “We have received 2.40 lakh applications for the post of constable. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational) Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, SP (Operations) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “We have received 2.40 lakh applications for the post of constable. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational)

THE CENTRAL Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Friday disposed of an application filed by a resident of Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, seeking directions for the UT Police to hold physical test for the post of constable again. The application was disposed of by the tribunal after the UT Police assured that it would conduct the physical test for all those candidates who did not appear in the test earlier. The new test will be held on June 23 or 24.

Taking up the application filed by Vikrant, 20, who had alleged that the UT Police had conducted the physical test for the post of constable much before the proposed time and when the applicant reached, he came to know that the test had already been conducted.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, SP (Operations) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “We have received 2.40 lakh applications for the post of constable. Out of which 26,000 applications were rejected. Those candidates who were unable to appear for the physical test are giving it to us in writing and we are rescheduling their tests. The candidates will be intimated about the day of holding the tests soon.”

Vikrant stated in the application that he had applied for the post of constable on December 18, 2015, in the general category. After the submission of the form, Vikrant was called for physical test on April 24, 2017. Vikrant then downloaded the letter and reached the place where the test was to be conducted at 11.45 am. As per the letter, Vikrant reported for the physical test at 12 noon. However, he was surprised to know that the officials concerned had advanced the time and the test had already been conducted.

Vikrant then made several requests to the officials concerned to conduct the test but in vain. He then gave a written request and the police officials assured him that they would forward it to the competent authority. The counsel for the police stated that they were ready to conduct the physical test again for all candidates, including the applicant, whose test was not held. The tribunal ruled, “In view of the assurance given by the UT Police department that it will be conducting the physical test again, we dispose of the application.”

