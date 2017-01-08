Chandigarh police submit ‘no trace’ report in former DC’s morphed picture case

UT police submitted a “no trace report” Saturday in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Akshdeep Mahajan, in a case registered on the complaint of former Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shayin. Shayin alleged that an unknown person had circulated a morphed picture of him, manipulated to look like he was in an objectionable position with a woman officer.

The picture went viral in a WhatsApp group in the year 2014 and Shayin had said it was a morphed picture and made a complaint with the UT police.

Shayin deposed before the court today and informed the court that he was satisfied with the police report and had no objection if the court will accept the “no trace report”. When asked about this, Shayin told Newsline that he has accepted the “no trace report”. On who was in the picture, he said, “At least not me.”

In the complaint he had alleged the picture had been publicised to defame him. The police had registered a case under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming position) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was also registered under Sections 66, 67, and 71 of the IT Act with the Cyber Cell of the police.

Shayin, who was appointed as Chandigarh DC in August 2012, was embroiled in several controversies. The then UT Administrator in April 2015 issued his repatriation orders, though Shayin still had four months of his tenure left.