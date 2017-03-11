Chandigarh: Police step up security for Holi

UT police has deputed more than 1,120 officials at various locations in city to keep a vigil on the law and order celebrations in the city due to the Holi celebrations. The police has deputed officials at Panjab University (PU) campus in Sector 14, Sector 17 Plaza, Leisure Valley in Sector 10, market area of Sector 35, and Sukhna Lake. The police has also deputed two battalions of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) in the slum areas. The traffic police will start issuing challans after 12 pm. There will be nakas to check drunken driving as well.