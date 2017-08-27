Chandigarh police seal entry points, to keep tight security at borders for a week

Concertina wire put on one of Naka near district court in Panchkula (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Concertina wire put on one of Naka near district court in Panchkula (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Police sealed all entry points of the city and carried out intense checking drives on Saturday. UT Director General of Police (DGP) Tejinder Pal Singh Luthra said tight security arrangements would remain in place for the next one week as they are expecting that Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim might apply for bail in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Luthra said: “We do not want to take any risk because we apprehend that the Dera chief will apply for bail in the High Court. So, we have decided to seal all the borders. We are also carrying out night patrolling to stop Dera followers from entering the city through porous borders with Mohali and Panchkula.” The DGP also said educational institutes in the city would remain open on Monday. The DGP also said the UT police detained 91 Dera followers who entered the city after violence erupted in Panchkula on Friday and released all of them after producing them before the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) concerned.

However, the tight security at the city borders left many people, including Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal red-faced, who had to struggle with the Chandigarh police to enter the city. Later, the police gave relaxation for entry after 11 am. The situation was normal in the city and most of the shops in markets were open. The paramilitary forces were also present in the city and the administration has made arrangements for their stay in the community centres.

Mohali SSP Chahal got stranded in traffic while he was entering Chandigarh from the Zirakpur side. Chahal had heated argument with UT police SP (operations) Ravi Kumar when the latter told him that he was only following the orders. When contacted, Chahal said many commuters got stratnded because of checking of vehicles, following which he spoke to SP Ravi Kumar (who was present on the duty) and asked why common people were being harassed.

The SSP said he had argument with the SP and he asked him to carry out the checking fast and depute more number of police personnel for smooth flow of traffic. The SP brought up the matter to the notice of DGP Luthra.

