Chandigarh police recruitment drive: Decline in number of candidates, UT attributes poor response to delay

The recruitment process is being conduced at Chandigarh police lines, Sector 26. (Source: Express) The recruitment process is being conduced at Chandigarh police lines, Sector 26. (Source: Express)

THE RESPONSE of participants in the ongoing recruitment rally for the post of 520 constables of Chandigarh police has been quite poor. Of the 24,000 aspirants called for the recruitment tests, only 10,952 turned up for the physical tests from April 17 to April 26.

Sources in the police department said the delay in starting recruitment is one of the reasons behind the decline in the number of participants. Chandigarh police had given advertisements to fill up the vacancies of 520 constables on December 1, 2015, and the last date of submitting online forms for aspirants was December 31, 2015.

Though senior police officials had decided to start recruitment within six months, it got delayed by around 15 months.

A member of the recruitment board said, “Apart from the delay in starting recruitment, other reasons included joining of other jobs by participants, who had filled forms for Chandigarh police constables. We also cannot rule out the possibility of aspirants leaving in the hope that recruitment would have been held by Chandigarh police.”

On April 17, the first day of recruitment, although 1,900 aspirants were scheduled to appear, 863 candidates turned up. On Wednesday, of the 3,000 applicants shortlisted for the physical tests, only 1,400 turned up.

The recruitment process is being conduced at Chandigarh police lines, Sector 26, under the supervision of DIG (UT) Alok Kumar and SP Ravi Kumar Singh.

Alok Kumar said, “We have made the best arrangements and informed all selected candidates about the recruitment well in advance. Despite less participants, those who participated were enthusiastic and very positive.”

Chandigarh police received around 2 lakh applications for the post of constables. The 520 posts included 260 men and equal number of women.

At present, recruitment of male constables is on and that of women will begin in May.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now