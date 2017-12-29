Chandigarh: Police recover body of former Panjab University deputy registrar

Representational Image Representational Image

CHANDIGARH POLICE recovered the body of the former deputy registrar of Panjab University from his residence at Sector 8 in Chandigarh on Thursday. According to the police, Virender Kapoor (68), who retired from PU around six years back, was living alone at his Sector 8 home with his woman caretaker, Momin (42).

A police official said a complaint of quarrelling was received from Kapoor’s home on December 25. When the police reached the spot, Kapoor’s sister alleged that she was not being allowed to enter her brother’s house by the caretaker. The police then forced open the doors of the house and found Kapoor’s body.

Kapoor’s caretaker told the police that on December 23, the victim had a heart attack and he was taken to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead. The caretaker then brought the body back to the residence and informed Kapoor’s son, who is in USA, about his father’s death.

The caretaker told the police that she was waiting for the victim’s son to arrive and then they would cremate him on December 25. But Kapoor’s driver informed the sister to reach the house as Kapoor had suffered a heart attack. When the victim’s sister reached the residence on December 25, the caretaker did not allow her to enter the house, leading to an altercation between the duo.

Sources said the victim had been staying alone with the caretaker, whom he had adopted as his daughter, for the past 15 years at the Sector 8 residence. Ramgopal, DSP, Chandigarh Police, said, “We have not registered any FIR as it is not a case of MLC (Medicolegal) and there is no foul play as per preliminary investigation.

The son of the victim has been sent a mail regarding the death of his father and was asked to come to Chandigarh but he has refused saying his aunt, who is in Chandigarh, would do the formalities. Post-mortem will be conducted at GMSH Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Friday.

