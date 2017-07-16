Chandigarh police organise multispeciality health camp

Police personnel at the free health check-up camp in Chandigarh on Saturday. Sahil Walia Police personnel at the free health check-up camp in Chandigarh on Saturday. Sahil Walia

The Chandigarh Police in association with a Mohali-based hospital on Saturday organised a free multispecialty health camp at Sector 17. The camp was attended by around 320 police personnel and their family members. A team of doctors addressed the healthcare needs of all present in camp. Free tests including blood pressure, blood sugar and ECG (on recommendation), bone mineral density were also offered during the camp, said a police statement.

