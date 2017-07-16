Latest News

Chandigarh police organise multispeciality health camp

The camp was attended by around 320 police personnel and their family members

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:July 16, 2017 6:24 am
Chandigarh police, Chandigarh Health Camp, Chandigarh, Indian Express, Indian Express News Police personnel at the free health check-up camp in Chandigarh on Saturday. Sahil Walia
The Chandigarh Police in association with a Mohali-based hospital on Saturday organised a free multispecialty health camp at Sector 17. The camp was attended by around 320 police personnel and their family members. A team of doctors addressed the healthcare needs of all present in camp. Free tests including blood pressure, blood sugar and ECG (on recommendation), bone mineral density were also offered during the camp, said a police statement.

