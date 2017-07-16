Chandigarh police organise multispeciality health camp

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:July 16, 2017 6:24 am
- IIFA 2017: Katrina Kaif or Taapsee Pannu - who carried the red and gold combination better?
- Lalu’s supporters are angry with BJP, but are angrier with Nitish Kumar... A fight has started: Sushil Modi
- J&K CM meets Union Home Minister: Kashmir so vulnerable even China now raising it, says Mehbooba Mufti
The Chandigarh Police in association with a Mohali-based hospital on Saturday organised a free multispecialty health camp at Sector 17. The camp was attended by around 320 police personnel and their family members. A team of doctors addressed the healthcare needs of all present in camp. Free tests including blood pressure, blood sugar and ECG (on recommendation), bone mineral density were also offered during the camp, said a police statement.
For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App