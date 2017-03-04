Chandigarh Police get land for setting up police lines

The long-pending demand of the district police to be given land for setting up the police lines has finally been satisfied, as the decks have been cleared for transferring 25 acres of land in Sector 66 to the police administration. The district police are also getting the land for constructing the buildings of Sohana police station, women police station and Economic Offenses Wing.

Disclosing this here on Friday, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the approval for allotment of 25-acres of land had been given where the residences of SSP and the other officers would be built up. He said that it was a long-pending demand of the police administration to get land for setting up the police lines.

He further added that the police administration has also got two acres of land for constructing the building of Sohana police station, while the buildings of the women’s wing and economic wing would come up in Sector 79 near the new intelligence department building.

He said that the construction work of the police station will start in a day or two, while that of police lines will take around one and a half months. He, however, said that the police administration is yet to get the approval for setting up five new police stations which will come up in the district.

“We are working on it, there are some technical issues, we will sort them soon. With the increase in the police stations, the security will be strengthened,” the SSP added.

Speaking further about the new initiatves taken by the police, the SSP also said that they have also started issuing the challans for modifications on the silencers of two-wheelers, adding that they have sent two challans to the addresses of the people who used modified silencers on their two-wheelers.

“From now onwards we will also book the mechanic for modifying the silencers. We have two such challans but in the coming days the number will increase,” he claimed