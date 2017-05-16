Chandigarh: Police fail to obtain custody of murder, cyber fraud accused

Manikant and Vishal Manikant and Vishal

POLICE HAVE failed to obtain custody of the five accused, including two wanted for the murder of an electrician and three in a case of cyber fraud, despite procuring production warrants against them for the last three months.

Manikant and Vishal, wanted for the murder of electrician Amarjeet Singh, who was killed in an industrial plot on January 12, were arrested from Gopalganj district of Bihar for committing robberies in February this year.

Meanwhile, a local court has already issued non-bailable warrants against the superintendent of Gopalganj Jail for failing to comply with the court orders to produce Manikant and Vishal in district courts, Sector 43, Chandigarh.

Three other accused, including a woman, who cheated a local businessman of Rs 10.07 lakh in a case of cyber fraud March, were arrested from Bikaner this April.

The investigation of this cheating case is with the cyber cell of Chandigarh police, which obtained the production warrants of the three accused for April 28 but failed as Rajasthan police did not bring them to Chandigarh.

A senior police officer said, “In these two particular cases, especially in the case of electrician Amarjeet Singh’s murder, we have submitted a strong plea against the concerned officers of Gopalganj in Bihar and Bikaner in Rajasthan. We have completed all the paper work and waiting for the custody of these wanted criminals.”

Inspector Devinder Singh, SHO of Industrial Area PS and probe officer in the Amarjeet murder case, said, “The non-bailable warrants have been served to the superintendent of Gopalganj jail. We obtained the production warrants for Manikant and Vishal thrice but they were not produced in court by the personnel of Gopalganj jail.”

Inspector H S Sekhon of the cyber cell maintained that fresh production warrants for custody of the three accused, including the woman, has been obtained for June 5.

