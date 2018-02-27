Chandigarh Police bust gang of tech-savvy thieves

Chandigarh Police has busted a gang of tech-savvy thieves (Representational Image) Chandigarh Police has busted a gang of tech-savvy thieves (Representational Image)

Chandigarh Police has busted a gang of tech-savvy thieves, who used to steal electronic gadgets, including laptops and cellphones, and sell them after dismantling the products. Four members of the gang have been arrested so far while two others are still absconding.

The four arrested are Shahnawaz (26) of Mayur Vihar, Delhi, Vijay, alias Gattu (22) of Vishnu Garden in Delhi, Thakur Singh (63) of Alwar in Rajasthan and Harjeet Singh (63) of Ludhiana, Punjab. The facts were disclosed by a police team, headed by DSP (East) Satish Kumar on Monday. Nine stolen laptops and four cellphones were recovered from the burglars. The gang was busted when one of the stolen cellphones, that had been put on survelliance, was found active and led to the arrest of Shahnawaz from Delhi on February 17.

“Shahnawaz was the middleman between the burglars and the disposers. Reacting to the leads given by Shahnawaz, Thakur Singh was arrested. And, on Thakur’s disclosure, Harjeet was arrested. Both were arrested on February 21 and kept on remand for five days,” said the DSP. He further stated that on February 25, the fourth member of the gang was arrested. “Vijay Gattu (22) was apprehended yesterday. He is more tech savvy and is the one who has been dismantling the gadgets,” informed the DSP.

Police sources said the burglars have been trying to come up with new ways to dispose of the stolen products primarily to evade arrest. “They have started dismantling the products and sold them part wise. They have dismantled five used laptops and have taken out the screens, hard disks and other accessories. The remaining laptops, which are relatively new, were untouched but would also have been dismantled and the parts sold separately,” the DSP maintained. Each laptop costs over Rs 40,000 and have been manufactured by Hewlett Packard (HP).

The DSP even pointed out that during interrogation, it came to light that the thieves had decided to sell the goods online to evade arrest. “They have managed to sell a cellphone through a website. We have identified the mobile phone and we will recover it soon,” he said.

The officials said that it was Harjeet, Thakur and Vijay, who actually carried out the theft. “These three are related to each other. They are the ones who actually broke into the shops and decamped with the gadgets. The case was a tough nut to crack given that the thieves belonged to different states. We believe that these three burglars had previous dealings with Shahnawaz which led to the recent alliance,” said Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO of Sector 26 PS.

“Shahnawaz has been sent to Burail jail while Harjeet, Thakur and Vijay will be produced in court today,” said the SHO. Two of the absconding accused are from Delhi.

