Chandigarh: Police arrest woman, lover for murder of husband

Four days after the alleged suicide of 31-year-old Ram Bilas at his house in Maloya, police have arrested two persons, including his wife, Maya, and her lover, Manoj, on murder charges on Sunday.

The body of Ram Bilas was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house on February 8.

Police said the postmortem report of the victim reveals that he was first strangulated and then hanged from the ceiling fan.

Sources said the spot inspection also raised suspicions, as well as many inconsistencies in the statement of Maya, who claimed that her husband committed suicide. Meanwhile, Raju, the brother of the victim, also filed a police complaint, alleging foul play on the part of Maya and Manoj in the death of his brother.

Police said the postmortem report confirmed that Ram Bilas was strangled to death, and during the initial interrogation, Maya and Manoj admitted to their involvement in the murder.

A case was registered at the Maloya police station. The accused were produced in a local court and remanded in one day police custody.