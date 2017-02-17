Chandigarh BMW hit-and-run case: Police arrest Farid when he was on way to Haridwar

Farid (centre) at the District Courts in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Kamleshwar Singh Farid (centre) at the District Courts in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Kamleshwar Singh

HARMEHTAB SINGH Rarewala alias Farid, great grandson of former chief minister of princely state Pepsu and one of the accused in Akansh Sen murder, had been hiding in an apartment at a society in Sohna city of Gurugram for the last five days and had received Rs 1 lakh from his stepbrother, Pal Bachan, through his manager on February 13. Farid was apprehended by a police team when he was on his way to Haridwar in the early hours of Thursday. Sources said the hideout of Farid came to light when the police personnel started monitoring the movements of relatives of both the accused.

Watch what else is making news:

Sources said Pal Bachan, who resided in a society at Zirakpur, was to hand over more cash to his manager when the joint team led by Inspector Narinder Patial nabbed Bachan. “Initially, Pal was reluctant to reveal any details about Farid claiming that it would gave an impression that he deliberately leaked the information about his stepbrother to police. Later, he agreed to take the police party to the doorstep of Farid,” sources said. Farid and Balraj Singh Randhawa, another accused, who was driving the white BMM, which was used in the murder of Akansh, had parted a few hours after the crime on February 9.

Farid had taken a flight from Chandigarh to Goa but got down at Bengaluru. He threw his cell phone at an unknown location and did not use his debit and credit cards. Sources said son of the maternal uncle of Balraj Singh Randhawa had been missing from his house at Akal Ashram colony in Mohali. Randhawa had given the keys of BMW to him after the crime on February 9.

UT SSP Eish Singhal said an old rivalry between Farid and Shamsher Singh Shera, a friend of Akansh Sen, led to the murder of Akansh, the kin of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, on February 9. Akansh along with his friends had come to defend Shera when Farid and Randhawa hit him thrice with their BMW near house number 165, which belongs to their common friend, Deep Sidhu, an international shooter, in Sector 9.