Chandigarh plans to have 10K bicycles at 600 points in city, floats tender

Bicycle sharing points would be introduced at Sector 17 Plaza, Panjab University, Sukhna lake, Rose garden, PGI and other busy places in the city. Express Bicycle sharing points would be introduced at Sector 17 Plaza, Panjab University, Sukhna lake, Rose garden, PGI and other busy places in the city. Express

Residents of Chandigarh will soon get bicycles to commute from one point to another as the administration plans plan to have 10,000 bicycles at 600 busy points in the city. Recently, the Chandigarh Smart City Limited has called for tenders for a public bicycle sharing system. As per souces in the CSCL, the bicycle sharing system should cover the entire city to ensure and promote use of bicycle as a practical and easy way to use alternative transport system.

Bicycle sharing points would be introduced at Sector 17 Plaza, Panjab University, Sukhna lake, Rose garden, PGI and other busy places in the city. “This is being done to promote vehicle and pollution-free zones in the city. Instead of opting for a taxi or a bus, one can take a bicycle from one point and drop it at the next point nearest to his or her destination,” said a senior official to Chandigarh Newsline.

According to the terms and conditions, those companies are eligible to apply for this that have a prior experience for setting up and operating at least one such bicycle sharing system with 500 bicycles for a minimum of three years. The conditions also state that business should presently be in operation and have a current annual turnover equivalent to Rs 20 crore or more. The companies will give a presentation. The expression of interest has to be sent by February 22.

Meanwhile, a similar plan was proposed in 2015. However, the project could not be materialised as the company concerned did not agree to the terms and conditions of the municipal corporation. The plan was then dropped by the officials. Sources said that in the new plan, the cycles are likely to be given after taking adequate ID proofs and people may drop the cycle after they reach their destination at the other cycle point. There will be proper security arrangements and coordination among all points to avoid loss, damage and other theft incidents.

A mechanic, supervisor, cleaner, security guard and an usher is also expected to be there to man the bicycle sharing points.