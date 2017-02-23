Chandigarh: Physically challenged worker allotted ground floor after decade

It was a struggle for Rajinder Singh, a physically challenged worker, to take the stairs from his flat on the second floor. But his 10-year ordeal ended finally after he was allotted a flat on the ground floor. Rajinder, who works at the government-run Ordinance Cable Factory, was alloted a flat on the second floor on August 4, 2006, in Sector 29. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, he said, “I was allotted a flat on the second floor. For years I didn’t know that I can seek a flat on the ground floor. It used to be very difficult for me to climb the stairs as I suffered from polio when I was an infant. My right leg was affected by polio. It was only in 2016 that I came to know that I can request the authorities concerned to allot me a flat on the ground floor.”

He went on to say, “I had no clue that physically challenged people have the right to claim it. For years it used to take me 45 minutes to climb the stairs and reach my house.”

As soon as he filed the case with the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), the matter was taken up. The member secretary of SLSA Mahavir Singh said, “We decided to resolve the matter at a pre-litigative stage. A counsel appeared before us from the factory in the second week of January and he sought one month’s time to consider the request made by Rajinder. The matter was taken up in February and the authorities concerned finally agreed.”

Pronouncing the orders, the permanent Lok Adalat held at Sector 9 said, “The counsel for the respondents have produced an order, passed in January this year by SS Bargujer, working as assistant works manager stating that the flat has been allotted on the ground floor. This fact has also been verified from the petitioner. The petitioner doesn’t want to pursue the case further and the application is dismissed as withdrawn.”