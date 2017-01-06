Chandigarh: PGIMER to prepare report on bullying in government schools

After setting the alarm bells ringing with its study on bullying in 10 schools, the School of Public Health, PGIMER, will now cover all the government schools to find the extent of the problem. The education department has already given its nod for making a comprehensive report.

A joint team of PGI and education department has conducted a two-day programme in government schools to guide and instruct teachers about the measures they need to take to curb the act of bullying.

Deputy director Chanchal Singh said: “The exercise is taking place in the schools now and the overall report will be prepared by the PGI doctors. After that we will work on the short comings and train the teachers accordingly.”

The PGI has also conducted seminars on how to minimise bullying in schools. Rajan Bala, principal, Government Model Senior Secondary School Sector 18 said the teachers and counselors have attended the seminars.