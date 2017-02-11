Chandigarh: PGI transmits live four cardiac cases to Delhi conference

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Thursday beamed live four complex cases from the Institute’s cardiology department at the advance cardiac centre, to a reputed Endovascular Live conference, held in New Delhi.

A statement issued by the institute said the conference was attended by about 200 experts from the field of intervention cardiology, vascular surgery and intervention radiology from across India.

“Prof. Rajesh Vijayvergiya successfully performed four cases of peripheral intervention on Thursday, which were transmitted live to the scientific meeting held at Delhi…a lot of young vascular surgeons and cardiologists benefited by witnessing these kinds of cases being performed live during the meeting,” the statement said. “It is the first time that four unique cases of peripheral arterial disease were transmitted live in a single day from any tertiary care centre in this region.”