Chandigarh: PGI to observe Glaucoma Week

The PGI’s eye department has planned several activities during the 10th World Glaucoma Week to be observed worldwide from March 12-18. PGI doctors said the Glaucoma Society of India, Glaucoma Support Group Chandigarh, Advanced Eye Centre PGI, Government Medical College Chandigarh and Chandigarh Ophthalmological Society have joined hands to increase awareness of this ‘sneak thief of sight’. Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that cause progressive damage of the optic nerve at the point where it leaves the eye to carry visual information to the brain. The eye is like a camera which captures an image and sends it to the brain. It is the brain that “sees” the image. When the optic nerve is damaged, the brain cannot “see” the image. Doctors said that timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment are key to glaucoma prevention.

According to doctors, during this period the institute eye department is organizing a glaucoma walk on March 12 from the Rock Garden to Sukhna Lake. “Glaucoma-related talks will be aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan. There will a Glaucoma education seminar for patients and the public on March 15 at the Advanced Eye Center auditorium at 3 pm,” said a PGI statement. “A musical play highlighting glaucoma-related issues will be staged at the Haryana Raj Bhawan on 19th evening by visually challenged artists.”