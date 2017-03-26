Chandigarh: PGI starts process to get 25 modular operation theatres

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has initiated the process to setup atleast 25 modular operation theatre’s (OT) at the Institute. The Institute’s engineering wing has invited “request for proposal” from architects and architectural firms for the project which would cost Rs 250 crore.

Setting up the new OT complex at the Institute is a long-pending demand of the PGI faculty. The land for the project, officials said, has already been identified by a committee which was formed earlier for this project. A senior official said that the new OT complex will be equipped with all the modern facilities and it will be a state-of-the-art complex.

Engineering officials at PGI told Chandigarh Newsline on Saturday that the Institute would now wait for proposals from the firms and once they are received, further process including tendering would be done. “The process has now started and we are expecting that things will now proceed faster,” said an official.

At present, OTs are present in different departments of the Institute. The doctors believe that once the new complex would come up, it would end the waiting list of the patients who have to wait for long hours, due to heavy rush.

The PGI Faculty Association has been demanding that “a world-class new OT complex” should be developed by the administration. In October 2015, the administration after a meeting with the representatives of the PGI faculty association had said that the desirable time frame for completion of New modular OT complex would be between 3-5 years. Doctors said that due to shortage of OT’s, the waiting list of the patients is increasing.

A senior doctor from the department of surgery, PGI said on Saturday that “it has become very important to have an OT complex, which will have modern facilities that don’t exist presently.”

