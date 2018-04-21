Chandigarh: PGI plans to invite PM Modi to lay foundation stone for two major projects

PGI Director Professor Jagat Ram confirmed to Chandigarh Newsline on Friday that Institute is considering to invite PM Modi for the stone foundation of two important centres. PGI Director Professor Jagat Ram confirmed to Chandigarh Newsline on Friday that Institute is considering to invite PM Modi for the stone foundation of two important centres.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research(PGIMER) is planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone for two major projects that are coming up at the Institute.

PGI sources told Chandigarh Newsline Friday that the Institute is taking up the matter with the Union Health Ministry and it is making all efforts so that Prime Minister Modi can come over to Chandigarh for the event.

“We are not approaching the PMO office directly. We have taken the matter with the health ministry and the ministry will further approach the PMO office for the invitation,” said a senior PGI official Friday.

The Institute, which is ready set up Advanced Mother and Child Centre and Advanced Neurosciences Centre on the campus, has already awarded tenders for these two projects which are is expected to finish within 30 months once the construction is started.

PGI sources also said that if PM Modi agrees to visit the Institute, the senior PGI officials would also take up the matter of the UT administration charging Rs 1,100 crore for 50 acre land sanctioned by the Chandigarh administration in Sarangpur area for PGI. The Institute has decided to setup few centres on the land.

What are the two projects?

#Advanced Mother and Child Centre: 300-bedded Centre which will come up at 485 crores would provide obstetric and neonatal tertiary care and it would be the first-of-its-kind in the Northern Region. PGI officials said that it will establish new facilities such as HDU, ICU, fetal medicine unit, robotic surgery, NICU with level 4 services, human milk bank, advanced infertility services, and reproductive endocrinology.

“The centre would also enhance the training of health professionals by acting as an advanced simulation and skill training centre. It would also bring up world class Advanced research facilities. Importantly, the proposed Centre would make a substantial contribution towards reduction of maternal, prenatal and neonatal mortality in the Region,” the PGI said.

# Advanced Neurosciences Centre: Coming up at Rs 495.31 crore, this is also a 300-bedded centre which, PGI officials said would help in creating state-of-the-art facilities to offer timely as well as the best treatment for neurological and neurosciences disorders. “It will provide increased bed strength, more number of OTs, ICUs and ventilators and affordable health care. This centre would provide additional facilities like brain suite, mapping, invasive neurophysiological techniques and advanced imaging technology. It would act as a training centre for neuro specialists from across the country,” the PGI said.

