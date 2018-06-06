Chandigarh: PGI marks World Environment Day

THE SCHOOL of Public Health, PGI, celebrated the World Environment Day at PGI on Tuesday. The event was attended by over 30 doctors, nurses and other medical and para-medical staff. A statement by PGI said that the programme included a street play, tree plantation, songs, slogan writing and an expert lecture by Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Additional Professor of Environment Health, School of Public Health, PGI.

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, who spoke about the use of plastic bags, highlighted the several toxic chemicals,such as bisphenol-A and phthalate, used to make plastic bags, which can leach out chemicals.

“There is increasing evidence that these chemicals disrupt human endocrine and hormone system, leading to adverse health impacts. We should avoid eating and packing warm food in plastic bags or containers,” he said.

Dr Maninder Kaur, Senior Demonstrator of Environment Health, School of Public Health, mentioned that plastic items take several years to degrade leading to pollution of water bodies, soil and air.

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5 to create awareness about environmental issues and India is the global host country for 2018. The theme of this year is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution,’ which aims to combat single-use plastic pollution.

