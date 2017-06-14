Chandigarh: PGI forms committee to regulate prices of chemotherapy medicines

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh has formed a committee Tuesday which will work towards regulating the cost of chemotherapy medicines at the institute.The institute administration had recently put a cap on the cost of ortho-implants required for surgeries like total knee replacement and hip replacement.

PGI officials said on Tuesday that the committee will regulate the prices on the same pattern of ortho-implants and stents. “Our aim is to regulate the prices of all such medicines procured by the patients. Currently, there is no control over the costs and it is the patients who have to pay unregulated amount,” said the official.

Recently, after PGI fixed the ortho-implants rate, on an average, base total knee replacement will cost Rs 65,000 while base total hip replacement (cemented) will cost Rs 40,000 and uncemented will be done at Rs 60,000.

Early last year, the PGI had also put a cap on the costs of stents. It had issued directions that all private vendors, who were earlier supplying stents for angioplasty and stenting, would supply their material through AMRIT (Affordable Medicine and Reliable Implants for Treatment) pharmacy store located in PGI.

Several outlets of AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) Pharmacy are currently operational at the institute which are providing medicines on a discount ranging from 30 to 60 per cent.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App