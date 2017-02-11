Chandigarh: Passenger opens emergency door, delays flight by 2 hours

A Chandigarh-bound flight on Friday arrived late by around 2 hours after one of the passengers on board the flight 6E 4134 from Mumbai to Chandigarh opened the emergency exit door of the aircraft and inflated the slide at Mumbai airport. The airline said in a statement that the incident happened on Friday morning and the passenger was handed over to the local police.

Watch What Else is Making News



According to the airport authority officials, the flight arrived at Chandigarh airport at 4.08 pm against its scheduled arrival of 2 pm. The delay in the arrival also led to a two-hour delay in its departure from Chandigarh. The flight took off from Chandigarh to Mumbai at 5 pm.

“Any untoward behavior which compromises the safety of our passengers, crew or the aircraft is of serious concern to us. IndiGo has filed the FIR against this passenger…we regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers on board,” reads a statement from IndiGo.

An IndiGo official in Chandigarh said due to the incident the flight arrived late on Friday, which affected the departure of the flight also.

Meanwhile, Zoom Air — a newly launched airline which is starting its operation from New Delhi on Sunday, is considering introducing flights from Chandigarh to Delhi and Amritsar, likely in the upcoming summer schedule, the airline chief executive officer (CEO) told Chandigarh Newsline on Friday.

The summer schedule of the airports across the country is enforced in the last week of March. The first flight of Zoom Air is scheduled from Delhi to Durgapur on Sunday.

“In our summer schedule, we are planning to start an evening flight in the Delhi-Chandigarh sector. The flight will land in Chandigarh around 7.30 pm and will return to Delhi,” Koustav M Dhar, chief executive officer and director of Zoom Air told Chandigarh Newsline over the phone from Dubai.