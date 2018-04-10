Chandigarh: Parking rates should not increase, says MP Kirron Kher

Asked if any rollback was expected of the hike in parking rates, she said, “That can be done only by MC and after studying the original contract by them.” (Express Photo) Asked if any rollback was expected of the hike in parking rates, she said, “That can be done only by MC and after studying the original contract by them.” (Express Photo)

MP KIRRON Kher asserts that parking rates in the city should not increase at all. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Kher said, “Parking rates should not increase. At least till the time every facility at parking lot is smart. And even then there should be just a gradual increase and residents should not be overburdened.”

Asked if any rollback was expected of the hike in parking rates, the MP said, “That can be done only by MC and after studying the original contract by them.” Slamming the city Congress unit which blamed her for the increase, Kher said that the Congress should not politicise such an issue concerning the city. “There are many persons involved in corruption. But I didn’t take their names during any rally. Now all these four years, Congress kept quiet. As Lok Sabha polls are nearing, they have started politicising issues,” she said.

Kher said that she wanted to convey to former MP Pawan Bansal not to raise wrong questions and maintain mutual respect as she respected him. The Congress had demanded a CBI probe into the smart parking system and blamed the MP and mayor for the hike.

The Municipal Corporation has decided to hold a special house meeting on April 16 in this regard. It is only that day that it would be officially decided if there has to be a rollback in the hike in parking rates. The new rates have been implemented from April 1 and there has been a hue and cry over it. Traders who had protested are also waiting for the special house meeting in this regard. The committees constituted by Municipal Commissioner and Mayor Davesh Moudgil will table their report of inspection before the House.

Meanwhile, the committee comprising the councillors conducted inspection at all other parking lots of the city and found several shortcomings. At Sukhna Lake parking, the committee found that there were no smart parking solutions at all.

“We are compiling our report. At the parking lots we visited, there is no smart card-based payment system and haphazard parking was found,” a councillor who is part of the committee said on condition of anonymity.

The panel of councillors which visited the central server room found that even as there has to be 100 per cent CCTV coverage of all the parking lots connected to central server with data fed to the Municipal Corporation, 69 cameras were found switched off. The committee was told that 14 cameras got burnt and 23 had been sent for repair. There were 300 cameras.

