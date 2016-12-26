Chandigarh: Parking chaos continues, multilevel lot lies deserted

A view of Parking Lot in at Industiral Area Phase 1 of Chandigarh. Express Photo A view of Parking Lot in at Industiral Area Phase 1 of Chandigarh. Express Photo

PARKING SEEMS to be a never-ending problem in the city. In the planned city of the country, one can come across parking chaos. Reason: All these years, the Municipal Corporation was unable to chalk out any definite plan to streamline parking. In the last five years, the civic body took some decisions, then revised them. This happened year after year.

In 2015, the UT Administration directed the Municipal Corporation to hike the parking rates — from Rs 2 to Rs 5 for two-wheelers and from Rs 5 to Rs 10 for four-wheelers, and increase the paid parking lots in order to discourage people from using vehicles.

However, the House rejected the move twice. The Congress and BJP councillors did not agree to the UT’s nudge even as the then Municipal Commissioner Bhawna Garg tried to convince them that this move would help in discouraging people from using vehicles, and encourage the habit of walking.

Even after getting a notice from the administration, the councillors did not agree on the hike in parking rates. Finally when Arun Sood was elected mayor, he managed to get his own proposal cleared. According to the mayor, he had suggested that the parking lots might be given to private companies that can manage the parking and, in turn, advertise themselves. However, this was not agreed to by the UT Administration due to stringent advertisement rules in Chandigarh. But when the BJP came to power, the administration was left with no other option but to succumb to pressure.

The parking contractors took advantage of the lax attitude of the MC officials and kept overcharging people. While a four-wheeler was to be charged Rs 5, the contractors fleeced the common man by charging Rs 20. As the overcharging was highlighted, the officials woke up to conduct checks and issue challans.

When a vigilance probe was conducted, the vigilance department indicted three MC officials. Even after the menace of overcharging continued and MC issued challans and then recommended legal action against a contractor, the parking lots of the city were surrendered in protest. Now most of the parking lots remain unmanaged and there is utter chaos in the city. The corporation has floated tenders to manage 25 parking lots of the city. Big companies have been invited for it and the decision is expected to be taken soon.

Multilevel parking project

THE multilevel parking lot in Sector 17 has been lying deserted. It was constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore to ease the parking congestion in the heart of the city. As the project was planned by the Congress councillors, the BJP claims that it was constructed in a haste without proper planning.

The foundation stone was laid in 2012 during the time of the then mayor Raj Bala Malik, a BJP councillor who at that time was with the Congress. The project was to be completed in 2014 but it was inaugurated in 2016. After it was thrown open, not many people preferred to park their vehicles at the multilevel claiming that it was far off and they could not walk this much to the Plaza. Running the multilevel parking lot has been difficult for the civic body, which had to shut it down once. But when the MC received criticism, they managed to run it on their own and issue challans of Rs 3,500 to car owners who parked wrongly on the road. The present status of the multilevel parking: it is lying deserted.