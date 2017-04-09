Chandigarh: Parent Awareness Mela held in city school

An NGO ‘Hamari Kaksha’, State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), UT, Chandigarh and Government Senior Secondary School, Kaimbwala, Chandigarh organised a ‘Parent Awareness Mela’ as part of the project ‘Sakshar Balak Balika and Saksham Maa’ Saturday, in the school Saturday. Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman, State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Kant appreciated the efforts of the NGO and the school for playing a vital role in the education of the underprivileged children and assured all kind of help from the State Legal Services Authority in their future endeavours.

Pointing out that India would have the largest human resource of young people in the world in the coming years, he emphasised on the need to equip the young generation with the best possible education and skill for the bright future of the country.

At the event, Chanchal Singh, deputy director higher education, Chandigarh, assured that the education department will provide all necessary help to the SLSA to help them spread legal literacy and awareness in the schools and colleges of the city. Prizes were presented to the children, teachers and mothers in the function for the achievements.

Different stalls to sensitise the general public and extend helping hand to solve their problems and also to apprise them of various welfare schemes floated by the government were set up by Social Welfare Department, Narcotics Control Bureau, AIDS Control Society, State Legal Services Authority in the school.

Kant and Justice Ajay Tiwari visited all the stalls and interacted with the officials and the general public regarding the effectiveness of different schemes of Chandigarh administration.

The NGO also displayed the articles prepared by the mothers under the project ‘Saksham Maa’ and highlighted the achievements of the project through photographs and posters. Also, the ‘Cancer Sahayata Society’ sensitised the mothers regarding the incidence of cancer in women.

