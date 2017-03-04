Chandigarh: Panic at sector 11 market after two youths fire gunshots in air

PANIC GRIPPED the Sector 11 market when two youths fired gunshots in the air in front of Kumar Brothers Medicos late on Friday evening. No one was injured. The incident happened in the parking lot. At the time of firing, there were five cars parked in the lot.

As soon as the matter came to light, teams of operation cell and crime branch rushed to the spot.

Tarun Kumar, the son of the owner of Kumar Brothers Medicos, told the police that after firing in the air, the youths fled towards PGI.

Although eyewitnesses claimed that they found a live cartridge on the spot, DSP Ram Gopal said that no shell was recovered and they were examining the statements of the eyewitnesses. The forensic team was called to the spot.

The police ruled out the possibility of rivalry with any shopkeeper at the market. Investigations were underway till the filing of the report.