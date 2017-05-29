Chandigarh: Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad elections see over 65 per cent turnout

Chint Kaur (88) shows the ink mark at Raipur Kalan village in Chandigarh on Sunday. Jasbir Malhi Chint Kaur (88) shows the ink mark at Raipur Kalan village in Chandigarh on Sunday. Jasbir Malhi

THE PANCHAYAT Samiti polls on Sunday saw a voter turnout of 65.05 per cent while the Zila Parishad elections recorded a turnout of 65.37 per cent. In the elections of Panchayat samiti, of the total 34, 197 voters, as many as 222,44 voters cast their votes while in the Zila parishad polls, of the total 27,770 voters, as many as 18121 cast their votes. The results of the polling would be declared on May 30. According to the details with the election department, the Zila Parishad polls were held in seven constituencies including Raipur Kalan, Raipur Khurd, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher and Khuda Jassu. The maximum polling in these elections was recorded at Raipur Kalan village which was 89.18 per cent.

The panchayat samiti elections were held in 12 constituencies including Lahora, Sarangpur, Behlana, Kishangarh/Bhagwanpura, Khuda Alisher, Kaimbwala, Daria- I, Daria II, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan and Makhanmajra, Mauli Jagran-I and Mauli Jagran- II. The highest polling in these polls was at Raipurkalan and Makhanmajra with 89.18 per cent.

Congress city chief Pardeep Chhabra alleged that voters were clicking pictures and showing for whom they had voted. “We have made complaints to the Election Commission. Mobile phones were allowed and voters were taking pictures. This isn’t a fair election,” said Chhabra.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now