Chandigarh: Over 14,000 people visit zoo, breaking its record for highest number in a single day

Outside Mahendra Chaudhary Zoo on Sunday. (Source: Express) Outside Mahendra Chaudhary Zoo on Sunday. (Source: Express)

For the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park at Chhatbir, the new year started on a high note. Breaking all previous records, the zoo recorded its highest number of visitors on the first day of the new year. A senior official of the zoo said that as many as 14,290 people, including a large number of women and children, visited the zoo on Sunday. They surpassed the previous highest number recorded in a single day, which was 11,000 people in July 2015. The official said that he had observed that the craze to watch the wild animals in the zoo was increasing among the new generation of kids.

On what could be the reason for such a high number of people on the first day of the new year, the senior official said that of late, several new inductions were made at the zoo. Among these were mouse deer, ostriches, gharials and otters, besides white peacocks.

As it was a bright, sunny day with pleasant weather, the visitors had a lot of fun at the zoo. Most of the visitors preferred to watch tigers, lions, otters, mouse deer and bears. Children liked the small birds most. The mouse deer and ostriches, which were introduced in the zoo recently, have been attracting the most number of visitors. The official said that he expects that the turnout of visitors will continue to be encouraging this year. A good beginning had been made on the first day of the year, he added.