Chandigarh: Open land area in city down from 32 per cent in 2000 to about 8 per cent now: Study

THE OPEN land area in Chandigarh has come down from a high of 32 per cent of the total area in 2000 to about 8 per cent now, a fourth year BE student at Punjab Engineering College has found through a study of remote sensing satellite images. The percentage of roads and buildings has increased more than 50 per cent over the last 15 years, the study by Vanshaj Verma has found.

The highest percentage of open land was recorded in 2000 was 32 per cent in the city, and it has been in continuous decline since then. In this time, the city has seen the completion of many housing projects in the southern sectors of 48, 51 and 63. And the construction of a new ISBT in Sector 43 and new shopping complexes in Industrial Area has added to the urbansiation of the city. “The study narrates the transformation of Chandigarh of 15 years. With rapidly increasing infrastructure in the city, the demand for water and electricity has also increased. The administration should take all major precautions while passing a project and do better town planning,” says Vanshaj, who is studying civil engineering.

The study comprised a comparison of four satellite images of Chandigarh, taken in 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2015. A software trained to differentiate between various geographical aspects was run on the images. PEC civil engineer Professor Amrit Singh Sandhu, who guided the study, says that the Chandigarh Administration should stop increasing encroachments in the city and give few project approvals.

However, experts feel that there is no need to take an alarmist view. Former chief architect of Chandigarh Sumit Kaur says, “There is no threat. There is a Master Plan for the city till 2031, so there will be no problem of electricity and water in the city.” She points out that the administration is already approving only green building projects, and has made it mandatory for solar panels to be fitted on all houses and building rooftops, occupying plots larger than 500 yards.

