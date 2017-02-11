Chandigarh: One injured in suspected leopard attack

One person was injured in a suspected leopard attack on the Kalka-Shimla Express highway on Friday evening, officials said. Wildlife department officials said that a man aged 31 years was attacked by a wild animal near the green belt area in the evening. The victim. a daily wager, was rushed to the local hospital in Pinjore for treatment.

“A message was received from the health centre about the case. A search operation was immediately launched in the forest area,” said wildlife inspector Jaiveer Singh.