Chandigarh: One held for trying to snatch mobile phone, three juveniles arrested for robbing purse

Chandigarh police have arrested one person who tried to snatch a mobile phone from a woman on Friday evening on Madhya Marg. Police said that the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

According to police, a Panchkula resident alleged that Rajbir Singh, a resident of Sector 18, Chandigarh, tried to snatch her mobile phone near Sindhi Sweets, Madhya Marg, and was caught red-handed. “A case under Section 356, 511 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Police Station-3. Accused arrested in this case. Investigation of the case is in progress,” the police said in a statement. Police officials said that the accused worked as a cook in Sector 18 and has no previous criminal record.

Meanwhile, three juveniles were apprehended for robbing a woman’s purse at knife point near School, Hallomajra, Chandigarh on Thursday. “Beenu, a resident of Village Hallomajra, reported that three boys robbed complainant’s purse containing cash Rs. 1500-, ATM and mobile phone on knife point near School, Hallomajra. A Case Under Section 394 IPC has been registered in Police Station 31,” said a police statement.

It said that the three juveniles were sent to a juvenile home.