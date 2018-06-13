Chandigarh: One booked for ‘trespassing’ on house sealed by CBI

Inspector Rajdeep Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 39 Police Station said that a case has been registered on the complaint of CBI Inspector Mohinder Ram. Inspector Rajdeep Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 39 Police Station said that a case has been registered on the complaint of CBI Inspector Mohinder Ram.

The Chandigarh Police booked an unknown person on Tuesday for allegedly trespassing on a house at Sector 37, sealed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the arrest of its owner Ashok Kumar Yadav, Joint Chief Controller of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Chennai, in April.

The CBI inspector, in his complaint, stated that the second floor of the house number 332, Sector 37 A, Chandigarh, was sealed on April 7, following the arrest of Yadav by a CBI team from Chennai. On Tuesday, around 10 am, in pursuance of a search warrant, Ram, along with an independent witness, opened the seal of the house in the presence of accused Yadav.

However, on entering the house, it was found that the locks of the backside door of two bedrooms were opened illegally. It was suspected that some one had entered into the house after breaking the backside door, following which the CBI sleuths lodged a complaint with the local police. A police team reached the spot and registered a case in the matter.

Sources in the CBI said that during checking, only important documents related to the accused and the case were found missing, while no expensive items were stolen. However, the SHO said that the stolen or missing items are yet to be verified.

According to reports, the CBI had arrested Yadav and one D Sakthivel for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor on April 7 for issuing licence under the Explosives Act in New Delhi. They were held under the provision of Prevention of Corruption Act.

