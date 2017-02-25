Chandigarh: One arrested for role in clash

Three days after a clash between the occupants of two vehicles, including a Thar and one Bolero, over the issue of overtaking at a light point in Sector 9, police have arrested a Muktsar resident, Ajay Pal Singh, and seized the Bolero on Thursday night. The accused Ajay has been released on bail from the Sector 3 police station. The Bolero, bearing a Chandigarh registration number — CH-04H-5000 — was found registered under the name of an NRI and was being driven by Ajay Pal Singh on February 21.

According to the police, one of the groups of youngsters was traveling in a Bolero while the other group was in a Mahindra Thar. Preliminary investigations revealed that the clash was a result of road rage. “Those travelling in the Bolero intercepted the Mahindra Thar, forcing its driver to stop the vehicle at the light point. Three youngsters got out of the Bolero and assaulted those traveling in the Mahindra Thar. Then they picked up bricks from the roadside and smashed the Thar’s windshield before escaping from the scene.

The spot where the clash took place is barely 50 metres from the place where Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s nephew Akansh Sen was murdered by two men on February 9. Meanwhile, the occupants of the Bolero managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the Thar and its occupants. The Thar was being driven by Gursewak Singh, a resident of Sector 7. A case under Section 323, 341 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 3 police station.