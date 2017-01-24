Chandigarh: Now, government houses to be allotted online

THE ALLOTMENT of government houses under the Chandigarh Administration General Pool (CAGP) has been made online now. The administration launched e-Awas where a government employee can submit his online application for allotment or change of government house.

The allotment of vacant government houses will be made through the “bidding system” every month.

Eligible applicants, existing on the current seniority list, will submit a maximum of three options or bids for allotment of a government house of the type applied. The allotment shall be made to the senior-most applicant keeping in view their bids as per seniority.

The applicants, not allotted houses after the bidding, shall have the option to submit or exercise their bid in the succeeding month. The application form submitted online by the official will be examined by the House Allotment Committee, UT, Chandigarh.

In case of incomplete application form or the application form of ineligible applicants, the case will be rejected by the House Allotment Committee, UT, Chandigarh, and the applicant will have to submit a fresh online application on the official website of the Chandigarh Administration.

After considering eligible applications, the seniority list shall be updated every month on the website. The eligible applicant will be able to check the status of his or her seniority list of type of house for which the official has submitted the application online.

Online update report of vacant government houses fit for allotment belonging to CAGP will be updated to enable the eligible applicants to ascertain the vacancy report of government houses. No allotment will be made to the eligible applicants, who have not participated in the “bid” for allotment of government house and no written request for allotment of particular houses shall be considered by the House Allotment Committee, Chandigarh, in future.

The intimation regarding allotment of government houses to the successful applicant via bidding will be given through SMS.

The training of complete e-Awas project of the Chandigarh Administration was given to nodal officers, representatives of the Punjab government, Haryana government, Punjab and Haryana High Court, by the officers of NIC. After being trained by NIC professionals, all these nodal officers or representatives would handle the entire process of this project.

